Deputies Arrest Tulsa Man Charged With Child Neglect, Animal Cruelty

A Green Country man charged with child neglect and animal cruelty is back in jail again Friday, December 15. His wife was taken into custody last week and is in Rogers County Jail.

A judge issued warrants for Stormee and Matthew Brown after they skipped court twice.

The couple was originally arrested in January after their two kids, then ages 3 and 4, were wandering outside without jackets or shoes in 40-degree weather.

Police said the parents were found sleeping surrounded by drug paraphernalia and charged with child neglect.

While out on bond on those charges, the Browns were charged with animal cruelty after driving with a puppy hanging out of their truck by a rope tied to its collar.

A bondsman caught up to the Browns in Claremore December 7. She was taken into custody, but the husband ran off.

Deputies arrested Matthew Brown Friday in Tulsa County. He's being held on charges of child neglect, possession of a stolen vehicle, cruelty to animals, possession of paraphernalia and driving without a license.