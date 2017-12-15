Family Mourns Loss Of Baby Girl To Wagoner County Fire

A family in Wagoner County is devastated after their baby girl died when a fire burned their home to the ground.

12/15/2017 Related Story: Body Of Toddler Found In Burned Wagoner County Home

Neighbors told News On 6 the parents and a sibling just got released from a Muskogee hospital.

The small neighborhood in Toppers woke up to the sound of a couple screaming.

Neighbors quickly rushed to help as the family's home burned to the ground.

"The father had one child in his arms. He was still in the house. He handed me the baby out of the window. He came out and said, 'There's another child still in there’," recalls neighbor Todd Loftis.

Investigators said the other child, a baby girl only a year and a half old, died.

Neighbor Mallory Naugle said the toddler who made it out wasn't badly burned.

"She was responsive, she was breathing. That was the first thing we checked for. She was just wanting her momma and her sissy," said Naugle.

Naugle used to babysit the sisters.

"We'd have dinner and they were just sweet girls and the oldest one was a great big sister. Anytime little sister would fuss, she'd be like 'Here you need a cookie?’ Or 'Here, you want your toy?" Naugle said.

She said the couple did everything they could to try to get their baby girl out of the house, but there was nothing anyone could do to save her.

"They didn't care if they killed themselves trying to get back into those kids," said Naugle.

Several neighbors said they're working together to provide the family whatever they need.

Investigators are working to determine a cause and do not suspect any foul play.