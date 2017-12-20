Muldrow Police Look For Shooting Suspect

Police in Muldrow are looking for a suspect following a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Police said witnesses told them 26-year-old Tracy Jones shot another man in the chest a little after 5 p.m.

The victim, 38-year old David Owens, said it happened during a drug deal, according to Muldrow Police.

If you know where Jones is you're asked to call police.

Another man was arrested when police say he crashed a stolen car into a house while they were investigating the shooting.

