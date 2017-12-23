Family Mourns Loss Of Wagoner Homicide Victim

Police arrest a man connected to Wagoner's second homicide of the year.

The family of the victim is still in mourning after police say he was killed during an argument with a friend.



"He was a beautiful man, beautiful soul. He served our country," said the victim’s brother Dante Mendoza.

The tears were flowing for Dante Mendoza's older brother, 22-year-old J.Cruz Mendoza, who died after a fight with an old friend.

"He watched over me, protected me, and took care of me," said Dante, "When this happened, it just tore me apart because I couldn't believe the incident. And I still can't believe it."

Police say last Monday night, Cody Sherman accused Mendoza of stealing 2 marijuana grinders and a wireless Bluetooth speaker.

Officers say a fight then broke out between the two.

Police say Sherman punched J.Cruz and he never recovered.

"The person that did it texted me out of nowhere and he just said don't hate me. I didn't know what that meant," said Dante.

After Wagoner police issued a warrant for Sherman's arrest, he turned himself in Friday night.

Dante says it's not just justice he wants for his family.

"We all want justice, but I really want my mom to feel at peace because seeing her hurt the way she is hurts me," Dante said.

Cody Sherman is out of jail tonight on a $50,000 bond.