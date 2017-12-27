Tulsa Police Searching For Homicide Suspect - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Joe Goodjoint, AKA "Slim." [Tulsa Police Department] Joe Goodjoint, AKA "Slim." [Tulsa Police Department]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are hoping the public can help them locate a homicide suspect.

According to Tulsa Police, Joe Goodjoint, also known as “Slim,” is wanted in connection with the death of Marquillon Glover.

Police said Glover was shot and killed on December 17, 2017, outside an after-hours club in the 1600 block of South Memorial.

According to a news release, police were able to piece together video from several sources and developed Goodjoint as a suspect.

Wednesday, December 27, 2017, an arrested warrant was issued for Goodjoint.

Police said they are continuing to investigate at the more arrests could be made.

Anyone with information on Goodjoint or the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

