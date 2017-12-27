Bixby School Board President Announces He Won't Seek Re-Election

Bixby School Board President Ron Schnare says he will not run for a second term on the board.

Schnare says his decision is not related to the recent investigation into the district's handling of a reported sexual assault on a student by classmates.

Related Story: Bixby Superintendent's Future On School Board Agenda

Schnare says he only planned on serving one term and that term is up.

The school board will appoint someone to serve until the next election.