High-Profile Tulsa Cases Headed To Trial In 2018

Mug shots of Michael Bever (left), Jerry Newman (center) and Deonte Green (right).

A lot of cases will head to court in 2018, but there are some high-profile ones that could stand out.

The number one trial to look out for in 2018 is Michael Bever's.

Michael Bever and his brother, Robert, were both charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of their parents and three of their siblings at their Broken Arrow home in 2015.

Robert pleaded guilty and is now serving five life sentences without parole.

Michael is currently waiting on a mental health evaluation from the state.

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said they need to know if Michael understood the consequences of his actions before the 2015 mass murder.

Michael was 16-years-old at the time of the crime.

His trial is scheduled to start April 16th.

Next up is Jerry Newman, the man police say stole a car and led them on a chase through Tulsa International Airport and ended with a fatal head-on crash on Highway 75 in May.

Newman faces a first-degree murder charge for the death of 23-year-old William Bruckman.

Newman's trial is in August.

Finally, there is Deonte Green, who is charged with first-degree murder, rape and multiple burglary counts.

He's accused of raping an 81-year-old woman before shooting and killing Broken Arrow school teacher Shane Anderson last October.

Green pleaded not guilty in October 2016, but a judge ruled he will face a jury for all 21 felony counts he's charged with.

Green is back in court January 2, 2017, and we could learn a date for his trial.