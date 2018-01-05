Plea Bargain Gives Tulsa Man Reduced Charge In 2017 Homicide Case

There are new developments in a deadly stabbing.

6/17/2017 Man Arrested In Connection With Tulsa's 39th Murder Of 2017

Derrick Mathes pleaded guilty Friday as part of a plea bargain.

His charge was reduced from first-degree murder to first-degree manslaughter.

Police say Mathes killed Barry Hotzler during a fight on the Katy Trail.

Mathes will spend the next 13 years in prison.