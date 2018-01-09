Couple Killed In Tulsa Shed Fire Identified - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Couple Killed In Tulsa Shed Fire Identified

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa firefighters have identified two people killed in a shed fire near downtown Tulsa Thursday, January 4. They are Sarah Sprague, 42, and Travis Potter, 39.

The victims were apparently living in an uninsulated shed in the 1000 block of North St. Louis Avenue, using a hot plate for heat. Firefighters said it appeared bedding got too close to the heater.

The homeowner's nephew said they didn't know anyone was living in the shed and the house was rented out.

The Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death, TFD said in a release. Family members have been notified.

