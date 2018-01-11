Woman Pleads Guilty In Connection To Fatal Rogers County Hit And Run

Woman Pleads Guilty In Connection To Fatal Rogers County Hit And - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

Dorothea Butanda, mother of two brothers convicted in a deadly hit and run, has pleaded guilty to charges related to the wreck.

Butanda was charged with being an accessory after the fact in teenager Noelle New's 2015 death. Her sons, Dakota and Gage Shriver, were sentenced in December. 

In addition to accessory after the fact of second-degree murder, she pleaded guilty to two counts of accessory to leaving the scene of a fatality accident and obstruction.

12/8/2017 Related Story: Brothers Sentenced To 25 Years For Rogers County Fatal Hit-And-Run

Investigators said Butanda helped her sons hide evidence after their truck hit New and her friend Maranda Talley, then mislead investigators. Talley was badly injured in the hit-and-run wreck.

The brothers had been drinking and were fighting over the volume of their truck stereo when they hit the two teenage girls, records show.

Talley, her friends and family were in the courtroom when Butanda pleaded, according to Michelle Lowry, Rogers County District Attorney's Office.

Butanda, 41, is scheduled to be sentenced April 3. She was released on her own recognizance until then, Lowry said.

