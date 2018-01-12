Tips Pour In After TPD Releases Sketch Of Homicide Suspect

Tulsa Police say they've received more than a dozen tips since releasing a sketch of a suspect in the 2004 death of Brittany Phillips.

1/11/2018 Related Story: Tulsa Police Release Composite Sketch Of Suspect In 2004 Homicide

The sketch was created with the help of DNA evidence.

Anyone with any information is asked to call homicide detectives at 918-798-8477 or email them at homicide@cityoftulsa.org