OHP Searches For Witnesses Of Tulsa Hit-And-Run - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OHP Searches For Witnesses Of Tulsa Hit-And-Run

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking for anyone who might've witnessed a recent hit-and-run near I-244 and Garnett in Tulsa. 

Troopers responded to a collision Friday at about 8 p.m. involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near eastbound I-244 and Garnett. 

1/12/2018 Related Story: Hit-And-Run Victim Loses Foot, Police Say

The victim suffered serious injuries and lost their foot after being struck by the unknown vehicle, troopers said. 

The victim continued east on I-244, and now, the OHP is asking for the public's help. 

Troopers are asking for witnesses of the collision to contact them. OHP is also looking to speak with anyone who saw the victim prior to the crash. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 918-687-0440 or go to ohptips@dps.ok.gov. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.