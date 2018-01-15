OHP Searches For Witnesses Of Tulsa Hit-And-Run

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking for anyone who might've witnessed a recent hit-and-run near I-244 and Garnett in Tulsa.

Troopers responded to a collision Friday at about 8 p.m. involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near eastbound I-244 and Garnett.

The victim suffered serious injuries and lost their foot after being struck by the unknown vehicle, troopers said.

The victim continued east on I-244, and now, the OHP is asking for the public's help.

Troopers are asking for witnesses of the collision to contact them. OHP is also looking to speak with anyone who saw the victim prior to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call 918-687-0440 or go to ohptips@dps.ok.gov.