Multi-County Grand Jury Investigates Bixby High School Football

News

Multi-County Grand Jury Investigates Bixby High School Football Sex Assault Allegations

Posted: Updated:
Photo of the Oklahoma Attorney General's office. Photo of the Oklahoma Attorney General's office.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

News On 6 has learned the Oklahoma multi-county grand jury is investigating the allegations of a sexual assault in Bixby of a football player by some of his teammates.

Multi-county grand jury proceedings are done in secret, but News On 6 crime reporter Lori Fullbright is at the attorney general’s office in Oklahoma City where the grand jury is in session today.

She has seen assistant Rogers County Assistant District Attorney Brian Surber enter the building as well as four young men accompanied by either an attorney or parent. Witnesses are instructed not to talk about their testimony.

1/9/2018 Related Story: Investigator: Bixby High School Football Players Admit To Sexually Assaulting Teammate

Court records say four students admitted to participating in the sexual assault that happened at former school superintendent Kyle Wood's home in September, and a fifth admitted to recording it on video.

The documents say each student also identified the other students involved in the incident.

The multi-county grand jury can investigate cases of all kinds from any county in the state. The jurors serve a term of 18 months and meet three days a month. Today is the first day the grand jury is meeting this month.

Lori will have more throughout the day and tonight on News On 6.

