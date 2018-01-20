Arrest Made In Armed Robbery, Shooting At East Tulsa Restaurant

Tulsa police have arrested a man they say is responsible for an armed robbery and shooting at a restaurant.

Police say the suspect, Anthony Cox, robbed the Royal China Buffet near Admiral and Sheridan just after 10:00 p.m. Friday.

They say he shot the victim in the leg because he wasn't moving fast enough with the money.

Officers responding to the scene were flagged down by a witness who spotted Cox trying to run about a block east of the buffet.

Related Story: TPD Investigates Armed Robbery, Shooting At East Tulsa Restaurant

He was arrested after police found a gun and cash in his jacket pocket.