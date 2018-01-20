Arrest Made In Armed Robbery, Shooting At East Tulsa Restaurant - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Arrest Made In Armed Robbery, Shooting At East Tulsa Restaurant

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police have arrested a man they say is responsible for an armed robbery and shooting at a restaurant.

Police say the suspect, Anthony Cox, robbed the Royal China Buffet near Admiral and Sheridan just after 10:00 p.m. Friday.

They say he shot the victim in the leg because he wasn't moving fast enough with the money.

Officers responding to the scene were flagged down by a witness who spotted Cox trying to run about a block east of the buffet.

Related Story: TPD Investigates Armed Robbery, Shooting At East Tulsa Restaurant

He was arrested after police found a gun and cash in his jacket pocket.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.