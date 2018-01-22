Five Missing In Pittsburg County Gas Well Explosion - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Five Missing In Pittsburg County Gas Well Explosion

Posted: Updated:
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Five people were missing after an explosion and fire at a gas well in Pittsburg County, according to Emergency Manager Kevin Enloe.

The fire is west of Quinton, between that city and Featherston. 

At least three medical helicopters landed at the site, Enloe said. 

The explosion took place a little before 9 a.m. The fire was still burning at 11:25 a.m.

Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD shows the heat from the fire caused the derrick to collapse, and several fires were burning at the site. 

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office and other first responders are on the scene.

News On 6 will update this story as more information is confirmed.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.