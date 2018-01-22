Five Missing In Pittsburg County Gas Well Explosion

Five people were missing after an explosion and fire at a gas well in Pittsburg County, according to Emergency Manager Kevin Enloe.

The fire is west of Quinton, between that city and Featherston.

At least three medical helicopters landed at the site, Enloe said.

The explosion took place a little before 9 a.m. The fire was still burning at 11:25 a.m.

Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD shows the heat from the fire caused the derrick to collapse, and several fires were burning at the site.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office and other first responders are on the scene.

