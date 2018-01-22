Houston Well Control Company Responds To Quinton Drilling Rig Fire

Osage SkyNews 6 HD image of some of the Boots & Coots crew members at the scene.

Image of the damaged gas well near Quinton, from Osage SkyNews 6 HD.

Osage SkyNews 6 HD image of the Boots & Coots crew, in red jumpsuits, meeting with firefighters.

A Houston company that specializes in controlling well fires sent a crew to the scene of Monday's explosion and fire in Pittsburg County.

Pittsburg County Emergency Management officials said a crew of eight from Boots & Coots Well Services arrived at the McAlester airport early Monday afternoon and then headed to the scene of the well fire southwest of Quinton.

Five people are missing after a gas drilling rig exploded Monday morning between Quinton and Featherston, sending flames shooting 50 feet in the air.

1/22/2018 Related Story: Five Missing In Pittsburg County Gas Well Explosion

Boots & Coots was founded in 1978 by Asger "Boots" Hansen and Ed "Coots" Matthews, who had worked for the legendary Red Adair Service and Marine Company.

Red Adair's company, International Well Control, bought Boots & Coots in 1997 and then Halliburton purchased it in 2010.

Red Adair was immortalized by John Wayne in the 1968 movie "Hellfighters."