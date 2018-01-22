Safety Concerns Mount Following Owasso Bus Crash

A bus accident is bringing to light the dangers of one Rogers County intersection.

Bonnie Riggs watched from her kitchen window last week as a car driving westbound on Highway 20 hit a school bus turning north into her neighborhood at 171st East Avenue.

On that bus was Riggs ten-year-old son Konnor.

"We all ran out,” she said. “My 14-year-old ran through the pasture to see if he was okay."

Riggs says first responders were on scene quickly, checking out both drivers and two children on the bus.

"We couldn't access the door to the bus,” she recalled. “Part of the car was even still stuck inside the bus door."

All the children and drivers left the scene uninjured and Riggs says they were lucky.

"People speed through here,” she said. “I mean, it's 55."

In the 8 years Riggs and her family have lived in her home, she says they have seen countless accidents due to speeding.

She is hoping this accident might serve as a wakeup call for area drivers and says hopefully law enforcement cracks down on speeding drivers.

But the two agencies that patrol the intersection say it's not that easy.

“We work very hard to make a positive impact when these calls/situations come in, but often, there is only one trooper working an entire county,” said the department.

The Rogers County Sheriff’s department is in the same boat. Deputies serve more than 88,000 people with four deputies on duty each shift.

Sheriff Scott Walton says he wants to do more but they don't have the manpower.

"It's still kind of nerve-wracking as a mother to even let the kids ride the bus,” said Riggs.

Riggs says her and her family will be moving soon because of how dangerous the highway can be.