Tulsa Apartments With No Heat Condemned

Several units of the Fulton Plaza apartments in Tulsa are being condemned after failing to provide heat to their residents, according to City Councilor Karen Gilbert. Tenants say they've been in the cold all winter.

Gilbert said she doesn't know how tenants have been able to stay there as long as they have.

"You can't live in a room that's 45 degrees. It's not good," she said.

The City of Tulsa gave property management until 11 a.m. Tuesday to get up to code with adequate heat. Gilbert said they had plenty of time to make repairs to their boiler system.

Property managers have been able to supply heat to one part of the complex but not to 36 units. Those residents have to relocate by midnight Wednesday. They will have a couple of days to move their belongings.

Gilbert said they are trying to relocate families with children enrolled in nearby schools to vacant apartments in the complex that do have heat.

Some will be going to Sierra Pointe Apartments at 11th and Garnett. Some of the tenants expressed their anger and said they don't have the money to spend on a move.

Residents had been using space heaters as their primary heat source. A few Tulsa firefighters were assigned to “fire watch" to make sure they were close and ready to respond if any fires were to break out.