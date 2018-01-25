Sheriff: Miami, Oklahoma Shooting Victim In Good Condition

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the victim in Tuesday's shooting in Miami is in good condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

Sheriff Jeremy Floyd says the victim is identified as 40-year-old Bonnie VanDerea.

He says 50-year-old Michael Hailey shot VanDerea at a Miami apartment complex before killing himself in a field nearby.

1/24/2018 Related Story: Ottawa County Sheriff: Miami Woman Shot, Shooter Found Dead

It's not known what prompted the shooting.