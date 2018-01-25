TPD Releases Names Of Officers In Officer-Involved Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TPD Releases Names Of Officers In Officer-Involved Shooting

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Police Department has released the names of the two officers who were involved in Monday's officer-involved shooting near 1400 N. Tacoma Ave. 

TPD says the officers are Officer R. Marcum and Officer B. Brandt. Marcum was hired October 1, 1991 and Brandt was hired January 24, 2011. 

1/22/2018 Related Story: Man Shot, Killed Following Tulsa Police Standoff

The fatal shooting that took place after a police pursuit Monday afternoon.

Police confirmed a 15-minute chase with a man armed with a shotgun ended at a home near Pine and Tacoma. Many police responded to the area, forming a perimeter around the home which is north of downtown and west of the Tisdale Parkway.

Officers were in a standoff for a little over an hour. An officer told News On 6 the man, identified as 40-year-old Joseph Knight, held a shotgun to his own head but continued to communicate with police.

Shots were heard around 3 p.m., and TPD confirmed Knight had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Officers said Knight accidentally shot himself in the shoulder while trying to get into a home.

Police said he came around the side of the house, still holding the gun in his hands when police fired their rifles at him.

Both Officers have been placed on administrative leave with pay.

