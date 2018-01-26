Concerns Raised Over Hugo-Based Circus's Elephants

News On 6 has learned the owner of four elephants that were briefly stranded Wednesday along Highway 69 in McIntosh County has faced scrutiny in the past.

1/24/2018 Related Story: Elephant Transport Stalls Outside Eufaula

Hugo, Oklahoma-based Carson and Barnes Circus owns the elephants and last June, another elephant got loose during an event in Wisconsin.

One elephant reportedly used her trunk to open a restraint, allowing another to get out, wander a neighborhood and eat marigolds for a couple of hours.

A U.S. Department of Agriculture report found the elephants could have hurt themselves or people.