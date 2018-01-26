Jury Seated In Tulsa Man's Hate Crime, Murder Trial

A jury is seated for the trial of a man charged with murder and a hate crime.

Stanley Majors is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, Khalid Jabara, in 2016.

Jabar's family says Majors harrassed them for years because of their ethnicity.

Opening arguments are set to begin Monday morning.