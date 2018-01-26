1 Lane In All Directions Of Tulsa Intersection Opened After Waterline Break

1 Lane In All Directions Of Tulsa Intersection Opened After Wate - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A lane in each direction at a Tulsa intersection has re-opened after a 16-inch waterline broke earlier this month.

The City of Tulsa said a new line has been installed at 21st and Peoria and paving is done, allowing one lane in every direction to open Friday afternoon.

The City said the intersection will stay one lane in each direction for about three more weeks, until the waterline project is completed.

They said some lane adjustments could be made as the project continues.

The waterline break caused extensive pavement damage to the intersection.

