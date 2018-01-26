Sallisaw Police Identify Officer Involved In Fatal Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Sallisaw Police Identify Officer Involved In Fatal Shooting

Posted: Updated:
SALLISAW, Oklahoma -

The Sallisaw Police Department has identified the officer involved in a fatal shooting.

The department said Officer B. Griffey was the officer who shot and killed 37-year-old Jonathan Atchley during a traffic stop on January 21, 2018.

The police department said Griffey stopped Atchley for a defective vehicle and during the stop Atchley got physical.

They said Lieutenant H. Murray arrived on scene and that Atchley started fighting him.

They said during that second fight, Griffey fired and shot Atchley.

According to the Sallisaw Police Department, Griffey has been with the department for two years; Murray for 16 years. They said Murray was present during the shooting but did not fire.

1/22/2018 Related Story: Suspect Dead After Sallisaw Officer Fires Weapon During Traffic Stop

Both are on administrative leave.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigating is looking into the shooting.

