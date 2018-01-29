More Lanes Reopen At Tulsa's 21st And Peoria Intersection

Drivers can now expect a little less congestion if traveling through Tulsa's 21st and Peoria intersection.

The City of Tulsa has partially reopened Peoria on Monday, after a water main break forced crews to close the entire intersection about two weeks ago.

One lane in each direction on Peoria is now open as crews continue to work to replace a nearby water line. Two lanes on 21st Street were opened on Monday, January 22nd.

The city says repairs have progressed enough to allow some traffic on Peoria Avenue as well.

Officials say the damaged water line was nearing the end of its lifespan when it busted in the bitter cold temperatures.

Crews are working to replace line, pour new concrete and lay down new asphalt at the intersection. The city will keep the intersection to one lane in each direction for three more weeks until the project is complete.