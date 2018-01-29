More Lanes Reopen At Tulsa's 21st And Peoria Intersection - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

More Lanes Reopen At Tulsa's 21st And Peoria Intersection

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Drivers can now expect a little less congestion if traveling through Tulsa's 21st and Peoria intersection. 

The City of Tulsa has partially reopened Peoria on Monday, after a water main break forced crews to close the entire intersection about two weeks ago.

One lane in each direction on Peoria is now open as crews continue to work to replace a nearby water line.  Two lanes on 21st Street were opened on Monday, January 22nd.

The city says repairs have progressed enough to allow some traffic on Peoria Avenue as well.  

1/26/2018 Related Story: 1 Lane In All Directions Of Tulsa Intersection Opened After Waterline Break

Officials say the damaged water line was nearing the end of its lifespan when it busted in the bitter cold temperatures.

Crews are working to replace line, pour new concrete and lay down new asphalt at the intersection.  The city will keep the intersection to one lane in each direction for three more weeks until the project is complete.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.