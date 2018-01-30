BA Police Identify 2 Involved In Suspected Murder-Suicide

Broken Arrow Police have identified two people involved in a suspected murder-suicide.

The bodies of 64-year-old Gerald Cates and 71-year-old Leslie Cates were found inside a home after a brief standoff January 25, 2018.

Police were called to the house around 6:30 that morning for a welfare check after a neighbor reported hearing a loud pop from the home.

When officers tried to make contact with the couple inside that home no one answered, so they put Anderson Elementary School on lockdown and called in the special operations team.

Inside a bedroom, officers found the bodies of a man and woman, along with a small pistol.

Police said both had gunshot wounds.

Police said they're investigating, but they're not looking for any other suspects.