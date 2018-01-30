BA Police Identify 2 Involved In Suspected Murder-Suicide

The bodies of 64-year-old Gerald Cates and 71-year-old Leslie Cates were found inside a home after a brief standoff January 25, 2018.More >>
The bodies of 64-year-old Gerald Cates and 71-year-old Leslie Cates were found inside a home after a brief standoff January 25, 2018.More >>
News 9 has learned that another round of layoffs is happening Tuesday morning at Chesapeake Energy in Oklahoma City. We're working to confirm the precise number of people being laid off. This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates as information becomes available.More >>
News 9 has learned that another round of layoffs is happening Tuesday morning at Chesapeake Energy in Oklahoma City. We're working to confirm the precise number of people being laid off. This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates as information becomes available.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!