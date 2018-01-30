Security Cameras Help Tulsa Police In Memorial High School Break-In

Tulsa Police arrested two juveniles for breaking into Memorial High School Tuesday morning. The two boys haven't been arrested before, according to TPD.

They haven't said if the boys go to school there.

They caused a little damage inside, mostly just rummaging around the building located at 58th and Hudson Place. Nothing was taken.

They were quickly apprehended after Tulsa Public Schools police received the break-in alarm around 3 a.m. They were able to direct officers to where the boys were in the school thanks to surveillance cameras.

One of the boys relieved himself inside the school. One of the suspects had to be treated at the hospital for a K9 bite.

Police won't release the names of the juveniles. Tulsa Public Schools is referring all questions over to TPD.