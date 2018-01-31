Tulsa Police Make Arrest In 2017 Homicide

Tulsa Police made an arrest Wednesday for a 2017 homicide.

Joe Goodjoint, 36, was arrested in connection with the death of Marquillon Glover.

Glover was shot and killed on December 17, 2017, outside an after-hours club in the 1600 block of South Memorial.

Sergeant Dave Walker said the investigation revealed Goodjoint and Glover have gang ties. He said one of the motives for the murder is retaliation for a killing several years ago that people believe Glover organized.

Walker said there is no evidence to prove Glover was involved in that killing and the case is unsolved.

Tulsa Fugitive Warrants and the Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force found Goodjoint leaving an east Tulsa apartment and arrested him.

Walker said investigators are now trying to locate additional witnesses that haven’t come forward. He said, “it can be assumed that we have a good idea of who was with Glover that night and abandoned him to die on the parking lot alone.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or the Homicide Tip Line at 918-798-8477.