OSBI Searches For Man Suspected Of Murdering Grandparents

McINTOSH COUNTY, Oklahoma -

An arrest warrant has been issued for the grandson of an elderly couple that was found dead in a culvert off I-40 in November. 

Virgil and Rowena Ingraham's bodies had been dumped into a culvert at the Tiger Mountain Road exit in McIntosh County on November 21, 2017. 

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation special agents said they believe the Oklahoma City couple's grandson, Harlon Lee Foss, is their murderer. 

Agents say Foss lived with the Ingrahams and no one has seen Foss since the bodies were discovered. 

11/28/2017 Related Story: Bodies Found In McIntosh County Identified; Grandson Wanted

Prior to the murders, Foss told co-workers that living with his grandparents was “driving him crazy” and he had no freedom, the OSBI says.

They also say Foss's grandmother recently began locking him out of the home when the couple left the home.

The Oklahoma City Police Department Crime Scene Unit found bloodstains and blood smears inside the home and bloody clothing matching the size of Foss inside the washing machine.

Anyone with information on Foss's whereabouts is asked to call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. 

