Murder Charges Filed In Tulsa Woman's 2002 Disappearance

Tulsa Police say two people have been charged with murder in the disappearance of a Tulsa woman 16 years ago.

Tricia Fipps, 31, disappeared in November of 2002. According to police, she told her family her ex-boyfriend was going to bring her home from work. He told police he dropped her off, but her family never saw her again.

News On 6 Crime Reporter interviewed Fipps' family multiple times over the years, including in 2010 when law enforcement officers received a tip her remains were buried in Wagoner County. But the body has never been found.

On Friday, February 2, 2018, Tulsa County prosecutors filed a murder charge against Joe Gilbert Calvert, 66, and Shanna Ramsey, 37. TPD Homicide Sergeant Dave Walker said Calvert and Ramsey were arrested in New Mexico last week.

According to an affidavit filed in the case on Friday, Latricia Fipps hadn't been seen by her family since the afternoon of November 20, 2002. The affidavit said Fipps was at a home she was helping remodel in the 200 block of South Phoenix Avenue, when her ex-boyfriend, Joe Calvert, arrived in his blue Isuzu to take her to pick up her two children at the babysitter at 61st & Peoria.

The affidavit says Fipps called a friend and her mother at about 3 p.m. on November 20, 2002, telling them both that Calvert, was giving her a ride home. They never saw them again.

According to the affidavit, New Mexico State Police answered a call about a hysterical woman in Wagon Mound, on August 18, 2012. When the spoke to the woman, identified as Shanna Ramsey, she told them her husband, Joe Calvert, had killed a woman from Tulsa and made her watch. She told police the woman her husband had killed was Latricia Phelps.

A week later a neighbor of Calvert and Ramsey told New Mexico detectives Ramsey had told her the same story, the affidavit states.

A Tulsa detective then interviewed Ramsey in January of 2013 after learning she had moved back to Owasso. In that interview, the affidavit says, Ramsey told the detective Fipps came to the trailer Ramsey shared with Calvert in Wagoner County and became angry when she learned Ramsey was living there. The affidavit says Ramsey told the detective Calvert then assaulted Fipps and forced her into a duffel bag. He let her out, but then handcuffed her and put her in his blue Isuzu Rodeo, the affidavit states.

After stopping at a house in Tulsa, Calvert forced Fipps to drink a liquid with what Ramsey believed were crushed sleeping pills, according to the affidavit, then put her back in the SUV and the three of them drove to Amarillo, Texas where they spent the night in a motel room. According to the affidavit, Ramsey awoke to see Calvert and Fipps having sex while handcuffed together. They eventually leave the hotel room, the affidavit says, and are walking on some property near Tucumcari, New Mexico, when Calvert strangles Fipps, Ramsey told the detective.

Ramsey told the detective Fipps said, "Makala, mommy loves you," as Calvert strangler her, according to the affidavit.

Calvert forces Ramsey to help him put Fipps' body in the back of the Isuzu, the affidavit states, and they drive about half an hour before stopping along Highway 104 north of Tucumcari where she says Calvert made her watch as he dug a shallow grave and buried Fipps.

Ramsey told the detective Calvert kept a Toys R Us card belonging to Fipps as well as Fipps' false teeth, the affidavit says, but Ramsey said he threw one set of false teeth out in Texas and the other set in Oklahoma.