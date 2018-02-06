Closing Arguments Set For Wednesday In Tulsa Man's Murder Trial

The murder trial of a Tulsa man accused of killing his neighbor began wrapping up Tuesday in a Tulsa courtroom. Stanley Majors is also charged with hate crimes in the shooting death of Khalid Jabara.

The defense rested Tuesday morning, and prosecutors started rebuttal by calling a psychologist to testify about Majors.

By 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the judge had sent the jury home for the day. Closing arguments are set to begin Wednesday morning in the trial.

There were eyewitnesses to the crime, and Majors' defense attorneys admit their client killed Jabara. They argue that he has schizophrenia and didn't understand the consequences of his actions. A psychiatrist testified for the defense on Monday.

2/5/2018 Related Story: Psychiatrist Testifies On Day 6 Of Stanley Majors Trial

Prosecutors said Majors threatened Khalid Jabara's family for years because of their ethnicity, and they said Majors was jealous of Jabara because he was close friends with Majors' husband.

Majors' attorney argued that the suspect had untreated schizophrenia and had delusions that the Jabara family was out to get him because he is gay and that motivated the shooting.

Majors served time in jail for running over Khalid's mother, Haifa Jabara.