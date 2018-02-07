FedEx Driver Dies After Pawnee County Wreck - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

FedEx Driver Dies After Pawnee County Wreck

PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A FedEx driver has died after being pulled from a wreck in Pawnee County.

James Casey, 50, was rushed to the hospital with burn injuries after his truck and a semi collided and caught fire on the Cimarron Turnpike near Hallett on Monday, February 5, 2018.

Both the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Federal Express confirmed Casey died Wednesday.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for funeral expenses.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a semi carrying an over-sized load was pulled over just before 6:50 a.m. Monday when Casey went off the road for an unknown reason and crashed into the semi.

OHP said both trucks caught fire.

The driver of the semi-truck pulled Casey from the burning FedEx truck, but Casey was taken to the hospital with severe burns.

