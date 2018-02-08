Oklahoma Flu-Related Death Tally Rises To 129

The Oklahoma Department of Health reports that 129 people have died of flu-related illnesses since September 1, 2017. Last week's total was 92.

A total of 2,646 people have been hospitalized.

Tulsa County has had the great numbers fall victim to the flu than any other area with a total of 23 influenza-related deaths and 748 hospitalizations. That's more than Oklahoma County which has had 14 deaths and 514 hospitalizations.

Flu-related deaths by age 65+ 89 50-64 25 18-49 15

The CDC states the best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated. Although some news sources have reported this year's vaccine is only expected to be 10 percent effect, CDC experts say that is incorrect for the U.S.

"The 10 percent vaccine effectiveness (VE) figure reported in the news is an Australian interim estimate of the vaccine’s benefit against one flu virus (the H3N2 virus) that circulated in Australia during its most recent flu season," the website states.

The CDC said they believe in the U.S., a better indicator is the vaccine's effectiveness last year. That was 39 percent overall.

The Tulsa Health Department is still giving flu shots to anyone six months and older on a walk-in basis Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations: