Health Department Offering Free Flu Shots At Tulsa Mall On Saturday

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Health Department is holding a free flu clinic Saturday at a Tulsa mall in an effort to try and stop the flu from spreading.

Nurses will be at Woodland Hills Mall at 71st and Memorial on Saturday, February 10th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The state health department donated over a thousand doses of the flu vaccine to the Tulsa Health Department.

129 Oklahomans have died since September, with 23 of those deaths reported in Tulsa County.

2/8/2018 Oklahoma Flu-Related Death Tally Rises To 129

The Tulsa Health Department says anyone six months of age and older can get a free flu vaccine at the clinic at the mall. 

The clinic will be located on the upper level of Woodland Hills Mall across from Bath and Body Works.

