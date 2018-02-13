BAPD Releases Image Of Armed Robbery Suspect - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

BAPD Releases Image Of Armed Robbery Suspect

Image of robbery suspect. [BAPD] Image of robbery suspect. [BAPD]
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

The Broken Arrow Police Department has released an image of an armed robbery suspect.

They hope the public can help them identify the man.

Police said officers responded to an armed robbery just before 3 a.m. February 12, 2018, at a QuikTrip in the 3500 block of West Kenosha Street.

They said the suspect was dropped off in a white four-door car and went into the store wearing a dark hoodie and a dark shroud covering his face.

The man showed a handgun, demanded money then left the store in the car that he was dropped off in, according to police. They said the car was last seen going north on Olive.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Matt Barnes at 918-451-8200 extension 8724.

