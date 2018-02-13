State Agencies Prepare For Budget Cuts - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

State Agencies Prepare For Budget Cuts

State agencies are again preparing for budget cuts.

Lawmakers are expecting $40 to $60 million will be on the chopping block after the Step Up Oklahoma plan failed to pass.

Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols says the cuts will likely impact every state agency.

The Step Up Oklahoma plan included a $5,000 pay raise for teachers and the highest tax increase in Oklahoma history.

It needed 76 votes to pass but it only got 63.

Democrats believe a deal could have been reached but say the plan was rushed.

Republicans say they're tired of failed negotiations and that there is no Plan B.

Teachers here in Green Country say they're discouraged and worried the statewide shortage will only get worse.

A 2018 budget without a teacher pay raise and with expected massive cuts could pass later this week closing out the special session.

