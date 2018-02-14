Acting Head Appointed At Oklahoma State Health Department

The board of the Oklahoma Health Department has named a replacement for the agency's interim commissioner, who resigned following allegations of domestic abuse.

The board says Brian Downs will serve as acting commissioner in place of Preston Doerflinger, who resigned Tuesday. Downs is the department's director of state and federal policy.

Board president Martha Burger says in a statement she hopes to have candidates for the next interim to vet within 60 days.

Doerflinger is one of Gov. Mary Fallin's top aides. He quit after The Frontier reported Tulsa police responded to a 2012 call from Doerflinger's then-wife saying he had choked her. They have since divorced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.