Body Cam Footage Of Officer-Involved-Shooting Released

Body cam video is showing a new perspective of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Pottawatomie County.

Last month, a 911 caller said a man was attacking his family near Shawnee.

As a deputy approached, he spotted the suspect Jonathan LeRoy walking down the road carrying a bat.

Investigators said the deputy shot LeRoy when he swung the bat at him.

The District Attorney ruled the deputy was justified in using deadly force.