Former Bixby Substitute Teacher Pleads Guilty To Lewd Acts With A Minor

Photo of Anna Lewis from Tulsa County Jail.

A former Bixby substitute teacher is handed a 4-year suspended sentenced for sending naked photos to a student on social media.

Anna Lewis pleaded guilty to three counts of lewd or indecent acts as well as soliciting a minor.

She will also have to register as a sex offender.