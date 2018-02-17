OKC School Threat Comes From Fake Snapchat Account, Police Say

Schools across Oklahoma are on high alert after Florida’s deadly school shooting.

2/16/2018 Related Story: Schools Across Oklahoma Receive Threats

A 17-year-old girl in Oklahoma City is facing charges over a Snapchat video that referenced threats to target two schools.

Investigators said the girl set up a fake account using a male student's name.

Investigators determined he was not involved in the post.

The girl could be charged with making a hoax involving terrorism and false impersonation.