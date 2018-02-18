Man Dead Following Wagoner County Standoff

A man is dead after an hours-long standoff in Wagoner County.

Deputies say it started around 5 p.m. when neighbors called about a man who appeared to be drunk firing shots in the air.

The Wagoner County Sheriff says when deputies made contact with him they were shot at through the wall of his trailer home.

Police say he pointed the gun at deputies and they shot at the man.

The man went back inside and the sheriff called out OHP SWAT to handle things from there.

"If you fire at my deputies, you point a gun at my deputies, we're going to put our safety first,” said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliot. “Obviously, we want to render aid but if that individual makes some poor choices and poor decisions where we want to render aid to you, it's a poor choice on his part."

The standoff ended just before midnight when OHP found the man dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

OSBI is now investigating.