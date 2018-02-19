Acts Of Kindness Making A Difference At Pawnee School - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Acts Of Kindness Making A Difference At Pawnee School

Posted: Updated:
PAWNEE, Oklahoma -

A simple challenge has kindness spreading through the halls of a Green Country elementary school.

Whether in science class, or archery, Pawnee Elementary students are thinking kind.

“People are doing, like, the little things and making people smile,” said fifth-grader Luke Mitchell.

Encouraging notes, nice words, and small gestures are catching on and making a difference.

“They've been holding open the door for me,” fourth grader Finlee Dvorak said.

"Yes, a big difference,” said Mitchell.

It all started during an assembly with motivational speaker and "Think Kindness" founder, Brian Williams. He challenged the students to change the world with kindness.

2/19/2018 Related Story: Pawnee School Students Issued Kindness Challenge

“At the lunch table one day, there was a girl sitting by herself, so I went and sat by her. And it put a smile on her face,” Dvorak said.

And they've found when someone is nice to them, the kindness is contagious.

“Then I'll go up to somebody else and make them feel good and then it just keeps spreading,” said fifth-grader Unique Stewart.

The students have logged 2,200 acts of kindness already this month.

Mrs. Coffey's fourth-grade class performed the most and won a surprise cupcake party for their good deeds.

But for many students, the challenge wasn't about winning.

“It just matters if we're being kind to other people,” fifth-grader Jayda Cook said.

Now the goal now is to keep it up the kindness to show what kids can do by simply being nice.

“Like, they can change the world,” fifth-grader Caitlyn Hawkins said. “They can make the world a better place for some other people.”

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.