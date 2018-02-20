Stanley Majors Sentenced To Life Without Parole For Neighbor's M - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Stanley Majors Sentenced To Life Without Parole For Neighbor's Murder

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa County Jail photo of Stanley Majors Tulsa County Jail photo of Stanley Majors
Photo of Khalid Jabara Photo of Khalid Jabara
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa man convicted of murdering his neighbor was sentenced Tuesday morning.

A judge upheld all the jury recommendations and sentenced Stanley Majors to life without parole, plus 11 years and 6 month and $22,000 in fines.

Earlier this month a jury found Majors, 63, guilty of shooting and killing Khalid Jabara. In addition to first-degree murder, Majors was convicted of malicious intimidation or harassment and threatening an act of violence.

Prosecutors say Majors threatened the Jabara family for years because of their ethnicity. They also say Majors was jealous of Jabara, who was close friends with Majors' late husband.

The defense argued Majors was an untreated schizophrenic and did not understand the consequences of his actions with he killed Jabara.

But the jurors felt differently after more than a week of testimony, they recommended the maximum sentence of life without parole for Majors.

The judge is scheduled to make his final decision this morning.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
