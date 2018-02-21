Man Killed Running Across Highway Identified By Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police have released the name of a man who was killed February 1, 2018, as he tried to cross Interstate 44. He is Johnny Reed, 31.

Police were operating a task force in the area of I-44 and Garnett and tried to talk to Reed. When they discovered he had an outstanding felony warrant, they started to take him into custody.

Reed ran and tried to cross the westbound lanes of the highway. He was struck by a car and killed.