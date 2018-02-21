City Of Tulsa Working To Keep Roads Safe

The City of Tulsa is working to make sure roads are safe as winter precipitation continues to fall.

The City sent us a letter detailing their process of treating roads.

You can read the full letter below:

"The City of Tulsa is responsible for clearing snow and ice from certain segments of the Tulsa expressway system and all arterial (main) streets. Other expressway segments in Tulsa are the responsibility of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

"The goal of the program is to make expressways and arterial streets safe and passable as soon as possible after snowfall or ice begins.

"These resources are available to attain this goal:

67 truck-mounted salt spreaders

49 truck-mounted snow plows (Of the 67 trucks with spreaders, 49 have plows.)

7 4x4 pick-up trucks equipped with snow plows

3 motor graders for use as plows

170 employees (including drivers and support staff)

Approximately 11,500 tons of salt on hand

2 salt brine systems equipped with 2 applicators

"New to the City of Tulsa this year, the salt brine system will serve as an anti-icing agent by helping prevent precipitation from bonding to the roadway.

"Crews are assigned to 35 specific routes totaling 1,770 lane-miles, which is approximately the same distance if you were driving from Tulsa to San Francisco, CA.

"Spreading and plowing routes are prioritized based on traffic counts. Once the main streets are cleared and conditions permit, selected residential streets may be treated based upon traffic and steepness.

"During winter weather response, the first focus is to clear city arterial streets for emergency responders. After arterial streets are clear, the second focus then moves to residential or collector streets near hospitals, schools and areas with steep hills.

"The following link includes every map and route the City uses for arterial streets, collector streets, schools and steep hills: www.cityoftulsa.org/winterpreparedness.

"Want to receive updates on emergency weather information and create a disaster plan for your family? Download the free Tulsa Ready App, compatible with Android and iOS systems."