Second Man Arrested In Claremore Sexual Assault, Beating - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Second Man Arrested In Claremore Sexual Assault, Beating

Posted: Updated:
Michael Green mug shot from Rogers County Jail. Michael Green mug shot from Rogers County Jail.
Dylan Reedy mug shot from RCSO. Dylan Reedy mug shot from RCSO.
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

A Pryor man was arrested on complaints of first-degree rape and aggravated assault and battery with great bodily injury. Michael Green is the second man accused in the sexual assault investigators say happened in Claremore February 17, 2018.

Court records state a woman met Green and Dylan Reedy through a mutual friend and went to a party at Reedy's home. The 29-year-old victim was punched in the face and ribs multiple times by both suspects, an affidavit of probable cause said. Authorities say the men took turns assaulting her while the other held her down on a bed.

2/17/2018 Related Story: Deputies Arrest Rape Suspect, Search For Another In Rogers County

A Rogers County Sheriff's Office investigator said the victim had bruising and swelling to both eyes, bruising on both sides of her ribs and a bloody nose.

The woman identified Green, 20, in a photo line up as being the second man involved in her assault, according to deputies. Reedy was arrested February 17.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.