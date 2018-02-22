Second Man Arrested In Claremore Sexual Assault, Beating

A Pryor man was arrested on complaints of first-degree rape and aggravated assault and battery with great bodily injury. Michael Green is the second man accused in the sexual assault investigators say happened in Claremore February 17, 2018.

Court records state a woman met Green and Dylan Reedy through a mutual friend and went to a party at Reedy's home. The 29-year-old victim was punched in the face and ribs multiple times by both suspects, an affidavit of probable cause said. Authorities say the men took turns assaulting her while the other held her down on a bed.

A Rogers County Sheriff's Office investigator said the victim had bruising and swelling to both eyes, bruising on both sides of her ribs and a bloody nose.

The woman identified Green, 20, in a photo line up as being the second man involved in her assault, according to deputies. Reedy was arrested February 17.