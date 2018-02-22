Handcuffed Man Accused Of Stealing OHP Car Arrested

The man the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says stole a patrol car last weekend is behind bars.

During a traffic stop, troopers said a handcuffed Cody Carrigan managed to get into the driver's seat of the patrol car and take off, dragging a trooper for about 20 feet.

Officers later found the patrol car abandoned in a Broken Arrow neighborhood.

Carrigan was later found and arrested.