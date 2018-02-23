BA Seeks Input On Upcoming City Bond Issue

Broken Arrow residents have several opportunities to give city leaders their input on proposed projects that could be funded by an upcoming bond issue vote.

The first of three meetings was Thursday evening. Two more meetings are planned for Monday, February 26th and Tuesday, February 27th.

Residents have an opportunity to give their input on projects for the 2018 General Obligation Bond election, which is August 28th.

City of Broken Arrow news release

Some of the proposed projects include construction of a new fire station and renovations to existing ones as well as new emergency sirens for the city.