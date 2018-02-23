Tulsa Police Name Man Shot During Apparent Robbery Attempt

Tulsa Police have identified a suspect that was shot at a Tulsa liquor store Thursday evening. Police said Tyrone Lee was shot while trying to rob Forest Acres Liquor Store near 12th and Memorial February 22, 2018.

Lee is in critical condition but is expected to live, TPD said.

He's also a suspect in a robbery at the Stop N Save at 6520 Charles Page Boulevard and the King Superstore on 11th between Sheridan and Memorial, according to Tulsa Police's Jeanie MacKenzie.

The owner of Forest acres shot Lee when he tried to rob her, Police said Thursday. She was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.