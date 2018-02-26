Checotah Assistant Police Chief Dies After Being Injured In Traffic Accident

The Checotah assistant police chief who was injured in a traffic accident died Monday.

Assistant Chief Justin Durrett was found pinned under his Ford pickup, which had crashed on the side of Highway 71 on February 11, 2018.

According to a post on the Checotah Police Department Facebook page, funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

The post says Durrett was a 13-year veteran of the department and is a loving father of two children and a loving son of Margret and David Prokup.

According to the OHP report, Durrett's pickup was south when, for an unknown reason, Durrett lost control and the truck went off the highway and roll over.

The report says Durrett was thrown from the vehicle and trapped under his truck for at least 45 minutes before a deputy drove by and saw him.

The OHP report also states Durrett was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Their investigation into what caused the crash continues.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Durrett by his best friend.